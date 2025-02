DUBAI - Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE's president, said on Wednesday that a reconstruction plan for Gaza cannot take place without a clear path to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Arab countries are rushing to formulate an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the tiny enclave.

