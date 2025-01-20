GENEVA: The reconstruction of hospitals and medical practices in the Gaza Strip will reportedly cost several billion dollars, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

Initial estimates suggest that around $3 billion is required for the health sector alone over the next 18 months.

For a time frame of five to seven years, the demand is expected to reach $10 billion, said Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative responsible for the Palestinian Territories. He provided these figures during a WHO press conference.

The destruction is so massive, I have never seen that anywhere in my life," said Peeperkorn,