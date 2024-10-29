President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, His Highness and Mr Shoigu discussed ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and joint initiatives between the two nations, following His Highness' recent official visit to Russia.

The Russian Security Council Secretary conveyed to His Highness the greetings of President Vladimir Putin and his hopes for continued growth in UAE-Russia relations. His Highness extended his own greetings and best wishes to President Putin, underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries across various sectors.

The two sides also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr. Mohammad Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE ambassador to the Russian Federation.