President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields in a manner that fosters prosperity and development for both nations and their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional developments and issues of shared interest, including recent events in the region and ongoing efforts to address them.

During the call, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts that serve the interests of the Syrian people and meet their aspirations for development while safeguarding Syria’s unity, security, and stability.

For his part, His Excellency Al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s stance in support of Syria and its people, as well as its efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.