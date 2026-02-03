President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, held talks today to review bilateral relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Parmelin and congratulated him on his election as President of the Swiss Confederation for 2026, expressing his commitment to working together to strengthen bilateral ties and expand areas of cooperation.

The talks also touched on the importance of the Global AI Summit, set to be hosted in Geneva in 2027 and the UAE in 2028. His Highness noted that both countries share a strong commitment to advancing AI and leveraging its potential for global development and shared prosperity.

The two sides affirmed the importance of harnessing AI to develop innovative solutions to shared global challenges and to advance a prosperous and sustainable future for all. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two nations for the benefit of their peoples.

His Highness and President Parmelin exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both sides emphasising the importance of promoting global peace and stability through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; several ministers and senior officials; and the delegation accompanying the President of the Swiss Confederation.

During the meeting, the two sides announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade and Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, establishing a joint economic committee between the two countries.

In addition, a Letter of Intent was announced between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation on cooperation in the field of water and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure access to water and sanitation for all.