DUBAI- The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation in land and maritime transportation.

The discussion took place during their first meeting to monitor the progress of the land and maritime transport cooperation and the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation of Bahrain, in November 2021.

The meeting, which was held remotely, addressed the future action plan of the two sides to support joint projects and initiatives, and create organisational frameworks to achieve the MoU’s objectives related to smart transportation legislation and policies.

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, highlighted the importance of reinforcing the communication between the UAE and Bahrain and creating a working environment that will encourage mutual coordination between the two countries, to help implement their desired land and maritime transport system.

She also noted that related bilateral meetings are taking place as part of the historic and deep-rooted ties between both countries.