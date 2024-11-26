A FORWARD-THINKING proposal to extend the working hours of public service ministries and government agencies into the evening has been presented.MP Jalal Kadhem Al Mahfoodh, who has proposed a two-shift system, said the aim is to address the challenges citizens face in accessing government services, particularly the delays caused by the current limited working hours.

Restricting service ministries to morning working hours creates a significant barrier for a large segment of the population, he said.“Many citizens, including those with demanding work schedules, cannot easily take time off during the morning period to visit government offices,” he said.“Furthermore, urgent matters often cannot be delayed, and relying solely on morning hours exacerbates these issues.“The proposal also addresses the needs of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, who often struggle with digital platforms and require in-person assistance for their transactions.

“For others, including workers who cannot obtain leave from their employers, the overcrowding in the limited morning hours further complicates their ability to complete essential transactions.”He said the government has already shifted most services online to www.bahrain.bh, but there are services that still require personal attendance.

“Previously, when government services were heavily office-oriented, several traffic, passports and identity cards’ services were made available until 8pm,” explained Mr Al Mahfoodh.“Then suddenly due to reduction in governmental manpower and operational spending, the extra hours started reducing and now work ends at 2.15pm daily, meaning an end to counter services,” he said.“This has made the lives of many people miserable and this shouldn’t be the case.”

Mr Al Mahfoodh said by introducing evening working hours alongside the existing morning shifts, the proposal offers citizens greater flexibility in choosing the most convenient time to manage their government transactions.“This change would reduce the pressure in the morning, streamline operations and enhance the overall efficiency of service delivery,” he said.“The dual-shift system would also ensure that urgent and non-deferrable matters can be resolved more promptly, preventing delays and unnecessary disruptions to citizens’ lives. “It would provide an equitable solution for all citizens, including professionals, workers and the elderly, by catering to diverse personal and professional circumstances.”

Mr Al Mahfoodh said extending working hours would create additional job opportunities for Bahrainis, as more employees would be needed to staff the evening shifts. “This would help recent graduates and skilled workers gain employment, supporting the kingdom’s broader goals of reducing unemployment and empowering its workforce,” he said.

“By expanding working hours, the efficiency and quality of government operations would improve, with reduced congestion and better resource allocation.“Citizens would have more options to access services, and government entities would be able to handle transactions more effectively, reducing backlogs and enhancing public satisfaction.

“This proposal represents a comprehensive solution to modernise service delivery in Bahrain, aligning with the country’s goals of improving citizen experiences and fostering sustainable economic growth.”The proposal could be debated as early as today depending on scheduling by Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).