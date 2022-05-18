The new UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has posted a poignant tribute to his brother, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The late UAE leader was the “heart of our family and the guardian of our nation” with his “enduring wisdom and generosity”, Sheikh Mohamed posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace,” the UAE President tweeted.

Sheikh Mohamed posted two black-and-white photos – one of him with Sheikh Khalifa; and another of the late leader with their father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73.

On the day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had posted on Twitter: “The people of the Emirates are united in grief as we mourn the loss of our leader and President, Khalifa bin Zayed. My brother and mentor, and the UAE’s first son, we were blessed by your strength, wisdom and leadership. May God have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace.”

The UAE is currently observing a 40-day mourning period. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has been receiving messages of condolences and support from world leaders over the past four days. Several have flown in to the country to personally pay their respects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier highlighted how Sheikh Khalifa had served the UAE for over 50 years.

“I knew him before the establishment of the UAE, and we have worked together along with the Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. When he assumed leadership, he launched an empowerment programme and supported the process of development.

“Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s giving to the country was unlimited, and he was preoccupied with enhancing citizens’ well-being.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

