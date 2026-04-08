SHARJAH: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed the employment of 603 Emirati citizens in the Sharjah Government during May and June 2026.

The directive demonstrates the emirate’s continued dedication to supporting national graduates and developing local talent within government institutions, aligned with its wider vision to improve workforce development and empower Emirati skills.

The announcement was confirmed by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, during a phone interview on the “Direct Line” programme on Sharjah Radio and Television.