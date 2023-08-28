AMMAN — Naif Al-Sudairi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan and non-resident ambassador-designate to Palestine, held a meeting with senior officials of the Palestinian Authority at his embassy office in Amman on Sunday.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the depth and strength of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Palestine. They discussed various aspects of further bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Palestinian officials who attended the meeting included Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Maj. Gen. Majid Faraj, and Palestinian President’s Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs Dr. Majdi Al-Khalidi.

