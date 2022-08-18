Riyadh - Saudi Arabia's oil exports increased by 218,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June 2022 to reach 8.79 million bpd, compared with 8.57 million bpd in May 2022, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.

Year-on-year (YoY), the GCC country’s oil exports grew by 20.1% or 1.47 million bpd in June 2022, compared to 7.32 million bpd.

Month-on-month (MoM), crude oil exports rose by 146,000 bpd to 7.20 million bpd in June 2022, compared with 7.05 million bpd. Likewise, Saudi oil product exports jumped by 72,000 bpd in June 2022 MoM to record 1.60 million bpd from 1.52 million bpd.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia's oil inventory, comprising crude oil and total oil products, dropped by 1.01 million bpd MoM in June 2022 to stand at 234.7 million bpd, compared to 235.68 million bpd.

