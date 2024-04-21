Data from Joint Organizations Initiative (JODI) showed that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose in February to 6.317 million barrels per day from 6.297 million barrels per day in January.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) submit monthly export figures to JODI, which it publishes on its website.

Riyadh's crude oil production increased by 0.6% to 9.01 million barrels per day, while inventories decreased by about 6.73 million barrels to 145.09 million.

The data also showed that Saudi refineries’ consumption of crude oil rose by 250,000 barrels per day to 2.675 million barrels per day.

Direct crude burning also increased by about 52,000 barrels per day to 360,000 barrels per day in February, according to Okaz.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).