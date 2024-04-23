Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes said on Tuesday it has received an order to supply equipment for the third phase of oil giant Aramco's gas network expansion project in Saudi Arabia.

Baker Hughes will supply 17 pipeline centrifugal compressors for the project, which aims to increase gas distribution across Saudi Arabia.

The latest order, received in the first quarter of this year, follows the delivery of 18 of Baker Hughes' centrifugal compressors for phase 1 and 2 of the project.

Baker Hughes is also investing in expanding its manufacturing site in Modon, Saudi Arabia, according to the company.

