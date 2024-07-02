MOSCOW - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco left unchanged official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas in July, while Algeria's Sonatrach raised OSPs for LPG by 11-18% due to a rising demand from the Mediterranean region, traders said.

Aramco's July OSP for propane was stable at $580 per metric ton , as well as for butane, at $565 per ton .

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is mainly used as a fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach raised its July OSP for propane by $55 per ton to $550 and increased it for butane by $75 per ton to $500 .

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

