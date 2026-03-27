RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports rose 22.1% year-on-year in January, driven by a sharp 95.5% surge in re-export activity, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports climbed to 40%, up from 34.9% a year earlier, indicating stronger export performance relative to imports.

Machinery, electrical equipment and parts led the growth, with exports in the sector rising 77.5% year-on-year. These products also dominated re-exports, accounting for 46.1% of the total.

Imports rose at a slower pace of 6.5%, while the merchandise trade surplus declined by 17.5% compared to the same period last year.

China remained the top destination for Saudi exports, accounting for 15.1% of total exports in January 2026, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 12.9% and India at 9.8%. The top 10 destinations accounted for 68.6% of total exports.

King Abdulaziz International Airport ranked as the leading outlet for non-oil exports, accounting for 19.2%, followed by Jeddah Islamic Seaport (11.1%), King Fahad Industrial Seaport in Jubail (9.3%), King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (9.2%), and Jubail Port (8.2%). Together, these five handled 56.9% of total non-oil exports.

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