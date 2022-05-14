JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed on Friday their deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the United Arab Emirates, Al-Nahyan family, the brotherly Emirati people, and to the Arab and Islamic nations on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, according to a Royal Court statement..



"King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and may he rest in peace," the statement read.



The statement described Sheikh Khalifa as "a leader who gave a lot to his people, his nation and the world."



The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people, as they share their sorrows with the brothers in the United Arab Emirates, ask God Almighty to instill patience in all and to sustain the United Arab Emirates security, stability and prosperity.

