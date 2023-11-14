ABU DHABI – Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to King Salman.