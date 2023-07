ABU DHABI: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the crash of a Royal Saudi air force fighter jet in Khamis Mushait, which resulted in the death of its crew.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.