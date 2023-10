Saudi Arabia's annual inflation eased to 1.7% in September from 2% the previous month, government data showed on Sunday, this year's downtrend.

The main driver of inflation remained housing rents, which rose 9.8%, contributing to an 8.1% rise in prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which grew 8.1%, the General Authority for Statistics reported.

