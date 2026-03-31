RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows surged 90% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching SR48.4 billion, according to data from the General Authority for Statsitics (GASTAT).

The sharp increase was reflected on a quarterly basis, with net inflows rising 82% compared to the previous quarter, indicating strong investment momentum toward the end of the year.

Total FDI inflows reached SR50.6 billion in Q4, marking a 29% increase compared to the same period last year, a 69% rise from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, FDI outflows dropped 84% year-on-year, amounting to SR2.2 billion in Q4 of 2025, and 33% decrease compared to teh previous quarter, reflecting a sharp decline in capital leaving the country.

Graph from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) report.

The combination of rising inflows and reduced outflows contributed to the strong overall net inflow performance during the quarter.

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