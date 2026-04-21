Dubai's leading developers have already sold the vast majority of homes scheduled for delivery in 2026, while buyers have also snapped up 71.45% of the city's total off-plan pipeline due for completion between 2026 and 2029.

A market analysis issued by fäm Properties reveals a sustained alignment between supply and demand across one of the most active launch periods in the emirate's history, maintaining an historic absorption rate that leaves other major global cities far behind.

Data from DXBinteract shows that in 2026 alone, ten of Dubai’s major developers are scheduled to deliver 43,217 units, of which 41,015 are already sold, resulting in a blended absorption rate of 94.91%.

Across the four-year pipeline from 2026 to 2029, all Dubai developers combined have 426,182 units scheduled for delivery, with 304,493 already sold, a level of buyer conviction few residential markets anywhere in the world have come close to matching.

"Dubai continues to demonstrate a level of forward demand that is structurally different from most international property markets," said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

"When nearly all of next year's deliveries and more than 70% of the next four years are already sold, it fundamentally changes how supply risk and market stability should be assessed.

“This reflects the confidence that buyers, both regional and international, have placed in a market built on transparency, strong regulatory foundations and a long-term vision that continues to attract commitment well ahead of delivery."

Within the 2026 pipeline, absorption is consistently high across all of the market's leading developers. Emaar has sold 99.1% of its 9,085 scheduled units, Meraas 99.77% of 2,615, with Dubai Holding and Meydan both fully sold out.

DAMAC stands at 99.17% and Danube at 99.55%, while Binghatti, carrying the largest single volume with 20,906 units due this year, has sold 87.31% of them.

Spanning the full market, encompassing tens of thousands of homes launched across one of the most active periods of project activity the emirate has seen, the data tells a consistent story.

Of the 111,408 units scheduled for delivery in Dubai this year, 87,514 have already been sold, an absorption rate of 78.55%. In 2027, 87,840 of 133,618 units are sold at 65.74%.

In 2028, the figure stands at 71.97% with 89,879 of 124,889 units already placed, and in 2029, 39,260 of 56,267 units are sold at 69.77%. Across all four years, 304,493 of 426,182 tracked units have a buyer behind them, a blended rate of 71.45%.

For context, since records began, the entire Dubai market inventory stands at 548,106 units launched, 400,038 sold, and an aggregate absorption rate of 72.99%. The four-year forward pipeline is performing in precise alignment with Dubai's long-run market average, fäm Properties said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

