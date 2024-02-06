RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, they discussed the regional developments and the efforts made to address them so as to achieve security and stability of the region.



The leaders also reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and prospects for further strengthening joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States.



Those who attended the meeting included Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaid Al-Aiban, and the delegation accompanying the top US diplomat.

