RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held wide ranging official talks in Riyadh on Tuesday.



During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and explored opportunities for further strengthening them in various fields. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts being made to address them.



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received the emir of Kuwait at the Arqa Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. Sheikh Mishal arrived in Riyadh on his first state visit to Saudi Arabia after taking oath of office as emir of Kuwait last month.



The Crown Prince received the emir at the King Khalid International Airport earlier on Tuesday. Those who received Sheikh Mishal also included several high-ranking officials such as Emir of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Mayor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf.



As soon as the emir of Kuwait got off the plane, the Saudi Hawk fighter planes held an air show, and the Saudi artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome the emir. It was followed by an official reception ceremony during which the emir inspected the guard of honor. During the ceremony, the Crown Prince, on behalf of King Salman, presented the King Abdulaziz Medal to the Kuwaiti emir.



The session of official talks between the Crown Prince and the emir was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid; Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih; Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser; Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari; and Head of General Intelligence Khalid Al-Humaidan.



After the meeting, Sheikh Mishal left Riyadh and he was seen off by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport.

