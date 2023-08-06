A Chilean-Saudi investment round table meeting was held in Santiago, Chile, with the presence of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih. The meeting also saw the participation of several government officials from both countries and representatives from the private sector. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the Saudi Minister's visit to Latin America, accompanied by a public and private sector delegation.

During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including investment opportunities, strengthening investment relations between Chile and Saudi Arabia, and efforts to develop economic ties. The focus was on promoting qualitative investments and enabling the private sector to take advantage of investment opportunities in both countries. Additionally, they explored possibilities for investment partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

Eng. Al-Falih held several meetings with Chilean officials, including the Foreign Minister, Alberto Van Klaveren, the Minister of Economy, Development, and Tourism, Nicolás Grau, and the Minister of Public Works, Jessica Lopez Saffie. In these meetings, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and integration in areas of common interest between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chile.

They also delved into available qualitative investment opportunities for both nations.