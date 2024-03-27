JEDDAH — In a Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, held in Jeddah on Tuesday, the Kingdom showcased its dedication to environmental sustainability, regional diplomacy, and humanitarian concerns.



The session began with the Crown Prince briefing on recent communications with international leaders, including the President of Germany, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, and the Secretary of State of the United States of America, emphasizing the Kingdom's active role on the global stage.



The Cabinet discussed a wide array of topics, from regional and international developments to domestic affairs and the Kingdom's strides towards achieving its national goals. A particular focus was on the collaborative efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, with the Cabinet expressing appreciation for the United Nations Security Council's call for an immediate ceasefire during the sacred month of Ramadan.



Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary highlighted the session's discussions on performance indicators across key sectors and their contributions to national progress and prosperity. The Cabinet's commitment to societal welfare was underscored through its support for housing initiatives for needy families, exemplified by the "Jood Regions" campaign under the "Jood Eskan" platform.



A focal point of the session was the annual day of the Saudi Green Initiative, marked on Wednesday, March 27, demonstrating the Kingdom's commitment to leading the charge in climate action and environmental stewardship both locally and globally. This initiative is a testament to Saudi Arabia's ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions and enhance environmental sustainability.



Further discussions entailed the examination of various agenda items, including contributions from the Shoura Council, and reviews by the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the Political and Security Affairs Council, and other key governmental bodies.



The Cabinet approved new regulations for handling requests from public entities regarding the establishment of companies or investment entities, aiming to streamline and encourage economic growth and diversification.



Additionally, the state reaffirmed its support for the Hadi and Adahi Project for the upcoming Hajj season by continuing to cover the entry visa fees for seasonal laborers.

