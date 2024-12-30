Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement Company has announced that its board of directors have given the go-ahead for the development of green cement, which will be put to use in the NEOM projects.

The new product was developed in partnership with Asas Al Muhailb Company, a specialist in the production of readymix concrete.

Al Jouf's green cement is characterised by the following features:

*Reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 30%, making it an environmentally friendly cement.

*Its use in concrete is an excellent alternative to the use of imported supplementary components such as ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) and Fly Ash. Its use results in higher quality concrete products, with outstanding standards that distinguish it from other products.

*It has a low heat of hydration, which positively impacts the concrete and makes it suitable for large-scale concrete works.

*It significantly enhances concrete performance in terms of durability, longevity, reduced water absorption, reduced permeability, and is highly resistant to chloride penetration.

*It is resistant to sulfate and chloride salts found in soil.

*Its compressive strength is equal to or greater than that of ordinary Portland cement (OPC).

*It helps in heat insulation and is fire-resistant.

*It helps reduce the use of ice in concrete cooling, which significantly lowers concrete costs.

On the key initiative, Al Jouf Cement said this reinforces the responsibility of the board of directors and the executive management in finding suitable solutions to preserve the environment and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

