Riyadh - The General Authority for Competition announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 4th Arab Competition Forum next year.

The authority stressed that the Kingdom's hosting of this forum aims to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for a vibrant and attractive economy dominated by fair competition that stimulates enterprises to develop and innovate.

The forum, which will be held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represents an opportunity to benefit from regional and global experiences, share expertise, and best international practices in protecting competition and combating monopolistic practices.