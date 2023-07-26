JEDDAH — The Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman on Tuesday in Jeddah, established the "International Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics", to be based in Riyadh, with legal personality and financial and administrative independence.



It commended the contribution of the Kingdom to international efforts to confront the effects of climate change and reduce emissions by diversifying the energy mix used and promoting the use of clean technologies, including for renewable energy and hydrocarbons, as well as its determination to continue to lead in the production and export of clean hydrogen.



The Cabinet was briefed on the recent talks Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister held with several state leaders in a bid to enhance communication and consultation between the Kingdom and other countries, and to support coordination at all levels, including multilateral action.



The Cabinet praised the outcomes of the 18th Consultative Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the GCC-Central Asia Summit, held under the Kingdom's presidency, which are expected to have a great impact and strengthen joint Gulf action, consolidate relations among the countries of the two regions in various fields, achieve regional and international security and stability, and support collective efforts to face global challenges.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the Cabinet session, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Acting Minister of Media Bandar Al-Khorayef said that the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom's recent participation in the UN High-Level Political Forum 2023, which highlighted the Kingdom's progress regarding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in line with Vision 2030, particularly human development, health care, diversification of economy, and achievements and projects aiming to build a prosperous and sustainable future for the Kingdom.



It also reviewed the latest international developments, including the repeated acts against Islam in Sweden and Denmark, reiterating the Kingdom's strong condemnation of these disgraceful actions, which are a flagrant violation of all laws and customs, and contravene international efforts to spread tolerance and moderation, and reject hatred.



Al-Khorayef said that the Cabinet also touched on the outcomes of the International Conference on Development and Migration, held in Rome, where the Kingdom reaffirmed its support for UN efforts to address security and development challenges, and called on the international community to work together in tackling these issues.



The Cabinet was briefed on several issues on its agenda, some co-studied by the Shoura Council, and reviewed the decisions taken by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Council of Political and Security Affairs, the Cabinet's General Committee and the Cabinet's Bureau of Experts.



The Cabinet approved a memorandum of security cooperation between the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior of Iraq.



It authorized the minister of culture to discuss with the Algerian side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of tourism to discuss with officials at the Ministry of Economic Development and Tourism of Montenegro a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economic Development and Tourism of Montenegro.



It authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture to discuss with the Iraqi side a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Environment of Iraq.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture to discuss with the Chinese side a draft protocol between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China regarding the health requirements for exporting products from Saudi Arabia to China.



It authorized the minister of investment to discuss with the Iraqi side a draft agreement between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of Iraq regarding the investment of the Public Investment Fund in the Republic of Iraq.



The Cabinet amended the model agreement between Saudi Arabia and other countries concerning the reciprocal encouragement and protection of investments, issued by Cabinet Decision No. 387 dated Rajab 14, 1443 Hijri, and authorizing the minister of investment to sign a draft agreement between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti concerning the reciprocal encouragement and protection of investments.



It approved a memorandum of understanding on tax management between the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority of Saudi Arabia and the Australian Taxation Office.



It authorized the minister of transport and logistic services, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation to sign a draft agreement between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of Barbados in the field of air transport services.



The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and the China Media Group for cooperation in the fields of radio and television.



It authorized the minister of education and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Technical Vocational Training Corporation to hold talks with the Singaporean side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Technical Vocational Training Corporation of Saudi Arabia and the Institute of Technical Education of Singapore.



It approved a memorandum of cooperation between the Presidency of State Security of Saudi Arabia and the Qatar State Security on combating and financing terrorism.



The Cabinet stated that with the exception of relevant regulatory provisions, the provisions of Regulations of Domestic Workers and Those of Similar Status — issued by Cabinet Decision No. 310 on Ramadan 7, 1434 Hijri — shall continue until the entry into force of the Regulation on the Category of Domestic Workers and Those of Similar Status, which shall be issued pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 7 of the Labor By-law.



It amended Item one of the Organizational Arrangements for Documents and Archives Centers of government apparatuses, issued by Cabinet Decision No. 9 on Muharram 2,1438 Hijri, to read as follows: "Each government apparatus shall have at its headquarters a documentation and archives center called the Documentation and Archives Center, whose administrative liaison shall be determined under a decision by the head of the apparatus, and sub-documents and archives centers may be established in sectors and branches of government apparatuses as needed."



The Cabinet approved the assignment of Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics for Road Affairs Eng. Badr Bin Abdullah Al-Dulami to carry out the work of the CEO of the General Authority for Roads.



It accredited the final accounts of the General Food Security Authority, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Saudi Ports Authority and Al-Baha University for a previous financial year.