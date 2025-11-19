Kerten Hospitality, the global lifestyle operator known for creating community-centric destinations, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia with Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort – Dammam, a new addition to Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province waterfront.

Designed by Zuhair Fayez Partnership under the vision of Dr Zuhair Hamed Fayez; one of Saudi Arabia’s most influential architects who recently celebrated 50 years of shaping the Kingdom’s architectural landscape, the resort is part of a visionary, mixed-use development blending hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and wellness.

Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort – Dammam will feature 74 overwater chalets, introducing one of the region’s most distinctive coastal hospitality concepts.

The resort will also be home to Nyssa Beach, a ladies-only beach club offering a spa, wellness and fitness facilities, elegant salon services, and curated social and workspaces—an inspiring destination designed to enrich and empower the women’s community of Dammam.

Marwan Al Qaydy, CEO of Koushan Real Estate Development Company, said: “The development of Al Murjan Island marks a defining milestone for us, as it brings to life one of Dammam’s most iconic mixed-use destinations. As a self-contained island, it is designed as a vibrant hub where hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, and leisure seamlessly come together on a single world-class waterfront, redefining premium coastal hospitality in the Eastern Province. Our partnership with Kerten Hospitality reinforces our commitment to delivering unmatched quality and guest-centric service. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for hospitality in Dammam, ensuring every visitor to Al Murjan Island enjoys an experience defined by innovation, authenticity, and exceptional service.”

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, commented: “Al Murjan Island represents the kind of purposeful destination that defines our vision for hospitality in Saudi Arabia. Together with Koushan Real Estate Development Company, we are shaping a place where creativity, culture and meaningful experiences come together in ways that genuinely reflect the local spirit. Bringing the Cloud 7 brand to Dammam marks an exciting step in our continued growth across the Kingdom.”

Knippenberg added: “Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape is transforming at remarkable speed, and we are proud to play a role in that momentum. Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort - Dammam further strengthens our commitment to creating meaningful destinations and it’s another milestone in an extraordinary national journey that is only just beginning.”

