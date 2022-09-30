GENEVA — Saudi Arabia has been elected for membership of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for 2022-2024, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The election took place during the 66th IAEA general conference, which started on Monday and will run until Friday in Vienna.



Saudi Arabia has previously served on the board of governors from 2019 to 2021.



The 35-member board, which is in charge of the IAEA’s main policy-making bodies, reviews and approves budgeting, operational programs, safeguards agreements and safety standards.



The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States. The Board will meet on Monday, Oct.3 to elect its officers.

