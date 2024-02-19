The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, has launched the Emirates Nuclear and Radiation Academy (ENRA).

ENRA (fanr.gov.ae) is a digital platform offering training and development programmes that enable meeting the current and future manpower needs in the nuclear and radiation sector in the UAE.

Being a transformational project, ENRA works in alignment with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, where it seeks to make the nation a “Forward Economy”, reflecting the UAE’s belief in the importance of human capital as the main driver of the next ten-year development plan. ENRA aims to disseminate scientific and technical knowledge in the nuclear and radiation sector, meet the manpower needs, and contribute towards its knowledge-based economy.

ENRA offers an excellent opportunity for those seeking to enhance their skills in the nuclear and radiation sector through a wide range of online courses, modules, and e-learning programmes such as nuclear energy, radiation, stakeholder engagement, and leadership and management. Partnering with national and international institutions and experts, the online learning modules provide users with an engaging and interactive learning experience in nuclear energy and radiation. There are plans to cooperate with other stakeholders to contribute to the academy.

“ENRA will play a significant role in building the capacity and expertise in the sector and ensure its sustainability. Using state-of-the-art features, ENRA is an innovative and engaging platform where students, academia, or professionals can enrol and learn about the different topics in nuclear energy and radiation. We worked with our national stakeholders to capitalise on our vast hands-on experience to provide tailored courses for different members of the public. ENRA’s vision is to become globally recognised as a Centre of Excellence for nuclear and radiation education,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

ENRA will further contribute to realising the UAE’s vision to make the country a global hub for the new economy where it relies on the highly competent and productive human capital working in an environment that fosters innovation.

The academy is expected to contribute to the key national indicators of the vision, including boosting the rank of the UAE as one of the top ten countries globally in the Human Development Index and one of the top ten countries in attracting global talent.