RIYADH — Leaders from Southeast Asia have begun arriving in the Saudi capital for the inaugural Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit scheduled for Friday.



The summit is anticipated to conclude with the issuance of a joint statement outlining the outcomes and cooperation plans for the period from 2024 to 2028. For Southeast Asian leaders, the meeting presents a unique opportunity to explore collaboration with Gulf states, particularly on matters related to energy security.



The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), composed of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, will engage with the ASEAN bloc, consisting of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines.



The GCC-ASEAN relationship is rooted in shared bonds, including strategic locations, economic progress, international investment partnerships, cultural development, and a commitment to international peace and stability. The history of these relations dates back to March 1986, marked by the initiation of contacts and economic dialogues.



The significance of this relationship lies in joint efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples. Ministerial meetings, strategic dialogues, and the signing of memoranda of understanding have characterized the journey of cooperation between the GCC and ASEAN.



The upcoming summit follows the preparatory meeting held in Riyadh in August, where discussions centered on strengthening relations and enhancing cooperation.



The trade volume between the GCC and ASEAN reached $93.9 billion in 2019, demonstrating the economic synergy between the regions. Petroleum products, plastic derivatives, and precious metals constitute significant portions of this trade.



The summit aims to elevate coordination on mutual interests, activate regional and global strategic partnerships, and benefit the citizens of the GCC countries and the wider region. It marks the first leadership-level GCC-ASEAN Summit and reflects the commitment of GCC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, to establish partnerships with influential international blocs. The framework for joint cooperation for the next five years, covering political, security, economic, and investment cooperation, is expected to be adopted during the summit.

