Jeddah: The CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) Eng. Abdullah bin Muftar Al-Shamrani and the Executive Secretary of the Argentine Mining Geological Service (SEGEMAR), Silvia Chavez, signed today a memorandum of understating (MoU) for scientific and geological cooperation.

The Saudi Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, and the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Santiago Cafiero, attended the signing ceremony.



The MoU aims to develop cooperation in the scientific and geological fields, particularly in general geological exploration, evaluation of mineral resources, and geophysical exploration of mineral resources and groundwater.



This MoU assesses geological risks and impact mitigation, as well as geological, mining and environmental studies, mining industry services and geological data management techniques.



The MoU seeks to promote the exchange of visits between experts and specialists, the exchange of seminars and workshops, and the training of geologists through participating in project implementation.