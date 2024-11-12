RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has made progress in the World Bank's National Statistical Organizations Performance Index (SPI), climbing 22 ranks in the 2023 evaluation compared to the previous year.

The Kingdom now ranks first in the Gulf and Arab world and has moved up to 14th place among the G20 countries, improving from 18th place in 2022.

The World Bank recently released the results of the Statistical Systems Maturity and Performance (SPI) assessment, which covers 187 countries.

The evaluation uses updated methodology, with time series from 2016 to 2023, and examines five key areas across more than 51 indicators, including sources, services, the use of statistical data, and infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia is among the top seven G20 countries with the highest progress in the fifth axis, achieving 95% in 2023.

The Kingdom’s progress has enabled the creation of accurate, comprehensive, and high-quality statistical data, which has become essential for decision-makers and policymakers in developing sustainable plans across various sectors.

