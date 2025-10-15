Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, accompanied by the Qatari delegation, met with President of the Republic of Tajikistan, H E Emomali Rahmon, as part of an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The meeting reviewed the longstanding economic relations between Qatar and Tajikistan, and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Dr. Ahmed Al-Sayed participated in the Dushanbe International Investment Forum 2025 – a platform dedicated to highlighting green investment opportunities, attracting foreign direct investment, and forging collaborations to develop the digital economy in Tajikistan.

On the sidelines of the forum, H E the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs met with H E Sulton Rahimzoda Nurmuhammad, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management. During the meeting, both sides discussed topics of mutual interest and signed a protocol amending the Agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the Promotion and Protection of Investments, originally signed on 25 August 2011.

The official visit reaffirms Qatar’s commitment to strengthening economic and investment cooperation and to promoting sustainable partnerships that advance mutual growth and prosperity.

