Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened lower on Monday, losing 43.89 points, or 0.41%, falling to 10,674 points, compared to the previous session's close, under pressure from six sectors.

The market was weighed down by the Banks and Financial Services sector by (-0.60%), Transportation (-0.45%), Real Estate (-0.34%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.28%), Telecoms (-0.28%), and Insurance (-0.24%). However, performance was positive for Industrials (+0.18%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 62.346 million, with 24.368 million shares traded in 3,752 transactions

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

