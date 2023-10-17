Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced the introduction of new updates to the services of authentication of digital employment contracts, as the unified digital platform allowed the ability for employees of private sector establishments to verify the terms of the contract and approve or reject it through the digital platform, in addition to providing an e- service for authenticating domestic workers contracts and without the need to visit service centers.

The Ministry of Labour is persistently updating its contract authentication services as a component of their approach to advance and refine an array of services.

The aim is to better harness technological platforms to further improve the labour sector. Once the contract authentication process is completed, an automatic contract audit is initiated.

The contract authentication service enables submitting the application to an establishment through the employers' portal using the National Authentication System (NAS), and transferring the application to the worker for approval through the workers and individual’s portal to verify the contract data, so that the contract is available in 11 different languages.

The platform also provides the contract after ratification for both the establishment and the worker permanently to print it.

Prerequisites to benefit from the e-services:

To benefit from the e-contract authentication service, the worker's data in the contract must be in terms of the visa number when the contract is ratified for the first time, or the worker's personal number when ratifying contracts for the expatriate, and that the establishment official bears full responsibility for the validity of the registered data and signatures on the contract through the mandatory declaration within the digital service, and the attachments required for the service mainly include the signed employment contract from both parties, plus additional attachments that the system determines according to the type of contract.

It is noteworthy that to complete contract authentication services, login must be done through the National Authentication System (NAS), using the smart card for establishments through the employers' portal, or by indicating the personal number through the individuals and workers portal.

It is also necessary to link the employer and employee phone numbers to the personal ID number through telecommunications companies for the purpose of identity verification and updating the national address of the Ministry of Interior.

A valid bank payment card is also required to pay the fees through the payment gateway by linking with Hukoomi.

Service Track:

The employer, whether they represent private sector establishments or are individual recruiters for domestic employees, needs to sign into the platform.

They must then submit a contract authentication request based on its category.

Following this, they should register the contract details of both parties involved - the worker and the employer.

A copy of the contract is then printed in both Arabic and the worker's language, signed by both parties.

After signing, this copy, along with any additional documents, is re-uploaded for review by the ministry's staff to ensure it aligns correctly.

Once validated, the official from the establishment processes the payment online.

After successful payment, digital certified copies of the contract become accessible to both the worker and the employer.

