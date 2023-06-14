Trade between Qatar and France stood at QR16.7bn in 2022, Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, citing the “outstanding relations” between the two countries.

Sheikh Khalifa made the statement on the sidelines of Tuesday’s inauguration of Vision Golfe, a two-day business forum between the GCC and France. He also said Qatar-France trade witnessed 165% growth in the past five years, “positioning France as Qatar's valuable business partner.”

Vision Golfe is organised by the French Ministry of Economy and Finance and attracted participation by a host of GCC and French corporations and organisations, said Sheikh Khalifa, who led Qatar Chamber’s delegation to the event.

A round table discussion tackled new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges. Workshops, on the other hand, focused on the following themes: ‘Practicing Business in Gulf Countries and Successful Global Economic Vision’, ‘Investing in the Future of Energy Security while Accelerating the Energy Transition’, ‘Building Smart Cities in the Gulf Region: The Leading Way for a Sustainable Future’, ‘The Growth and Potential of the French Agrifood Sector in Gulf Countries’, and ‘Navigating New Trends and Retail Realities through Innovative Shopping Experiences in a Competitive Landscape’.

“Vision Golfe is an opportunity to discuss ways to promote business co-operation and building sustainable Gulf-French partnership,” said Sheikh Khalifa, who also referred to the strong bonds between the GCC and France, where bilateral trade stood at $20bn in 2021, “making France a significant business partner for GCC countries.”

Sheikh Khalifa also lauded the bond linking the Qatari and French private sectors, the regular meetings between Qatar Chamber and its French counterpart, and the communication through the Arab-French Chamber, which significantly contributed to facilitating investment and promoting cooperation between both countries.

