Qatar Chamber Board Member and Chairman of the Industry Committee Abdulrahman bin Abdulla Al-Ansari called for the need for the establishment of a unified Gulf industrial strategy to promote the industrial sector in the GCC countries.

This came in a working paper titled ‘Localization of Industry and Private Sector Empowerment: The Reality of the Industrial Sector in the GCC’ during a session at the 2nd Gulf Industrial Exhibition, held at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, October 31.

The session was attended by HE Saleh bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers, and Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al-Mansori, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber.

Al-Ansari added that the strategy should address key areas related to oil and gas production, natural resources, and major local needs.

He also noted that industry is a strategic priority for all Gulf countries, emphasizing that industrial development requires several key factors, including the advancement of the oil and gas sector, the establishment of a clear industrial strategy, and efforts to facilitate the localization of industries within the region.

Al-Ansari pointed out that, although the industrial sector in Gulf countries has not yet reached its full potential, there have been significant achievements.

For example, in Qatar, the private sector exports products to more than 100 countries worldwide, demonstrating the competitiveness of Qatari industries abroad.

