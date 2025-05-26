President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi unveiled that Egypt is looking forward to hosting an American industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel Khaleq El-Shennawy announced.

El-Sisi’s remarks came during a meeting with an American delegation, headed by the US Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark and Apache American Oil Company’s CEO John Christmann.

He affirmed that Egypt is ready to provide all necessary facilities to American investors in all economic areas of mutual interest, according to El-Shennawy.

This also comes in line with US President Donald Trump's support for enhancing joint cooperation between Egyptian and American companies.

Finally, El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's aspiration to become a major industrial hub for American industries, as it is a large market and gateway to the Arab world and the African continent.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).