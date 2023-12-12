Doha, Qatar: On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday at the Sheraton Doha Hotel with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal H E Narayan Prakash Saud. The meeting was attended by QC board members Mohamed Mehdi Al Ahbabi and Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between both friendly countries in economic and commercial spheres, and investment opportunities and climate in both sides, as well as the private sector’s role in boosting trade between both nations.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the close relations between both nations, noting to the Nepalese community in Qatar and their contribution to the state’s development.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud said that his country is eager to attract Qatari investments, indicating that there are plenty of opportunities in various sectors, particularity in agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Chamber’s delegation led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim met at the Sheraton Doha Hotel with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhtiyor Saidov. The meeting touched on cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the areas of trade and economic, the investment climate in the two countries and ways to promote mutual investments.

The meeting also touched on the importance of establishing the Qatar-Uzbek Business Council in order to enhance cooperation between businessmen in the two countries.

The Uzbekistani Minister expressed his country’s welcome to Qatari investments, noting that Qatari investments will not only be directed to the Uzbekistani market but also to markets of the neighboring countries of Uzbekistan.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa said that Qatari companies are interested to invest in sectors like tourism, real estate and food security.

QC’s delegation also met at the Sheraton Hotel with H E Ahmed Safadi President of the Jordan House of Representatives. The meeting deliberated upon cooperation ties between the two brotherly countries in economy, trade and investment aspects, in addition to the role that can be played by the private sector in enhancing trade volume between them.

Speaking at the meeting, President of the Jordanian House of Representatives commended the strong relations between Qatar and Jordan, stressing that there is a common desire to further develop these relations to reflect on the economic and commercial fields.

Safadi emphasized the interest of the Jordanian side to increase the volume of Qatari investments in Jordan.

