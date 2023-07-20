Qatar Chamber board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli has called for the establishment of the Qatari-Turkmen Business Council and the development of cooperation between the private sector in Qatar and Turkmenistan.

Al-Obaidli said both countries share enormous potential for trade and investments amid the interest of Qatari businessmen to learn about opportunities available in Turkmenistan and establish effective partnerships and economic alliances.

He made the statement during a meeting with Mergen Gurdov, chairman of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his accompanying delegation, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to develop joint cooperation between Qatari and Turkmen companies.

Al-Obaidli said the Qatari-Turkmen Business Council will play a role in defining the investment climate in Qatar and Turkmenistan and present the available investment opportunities in preparation for establishing partnerships and the strengthening of relations in the economic, trade, investment, and industrial fields.

According to al-Obaidli, he is hopeful that the coming period will witness reciprocal visits of trade delegations, whether in Qatar or Turkmenistan.

For his part, Gurdov said Turkmenistan has close ties with Qatar, as well as the desire to develop trade relations and capitalise on the available capabilities, citing the visit of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Doha last March and his meeting with a delegation from Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

Gurdov stressed that the establishment of a Qatari-Turkmen Business Council will enhance trade relations and will provide an opportunity for Qatari and Turkmen companies to forge deals and alliances.

He underscored the interest of businessmen in Turkmenistan to enter the Qatari market. Gurdov called on Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Turkmenistan, especially in the field of agriculture, oil and gas, energy, petrochemicals, and other sectors.

Gurdov also stressed the readiness of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to assist Qatari investors looking to invest in Turkmenistan.

