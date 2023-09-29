The Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills worth a total of QR5.5 billion ($1.5 billion) on Thursday.



The T-bills, with different tenors of one week, one month, three months, six months and nine months, attracted bids amounting to QR11.8 billion, the central bank said on its website.



The T-bills worth QR500 million were offered for a week at an interest rate of 5.755%, QR1 billion for a month at 5.8125%, another QR1 billion for three months at 5.895%, QR1.7 billion for six months at 5.9525% and QR1.3 billion for nine months at 6%.



The central bank had earlier issued QR500 million in treasury bills that were set to mature yesterday.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com