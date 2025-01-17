DOHA: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, and Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transport and Investment of Antigua and Barbuda HE Charles Fernandez have signed an air services agreement between the State of Qatar and the State of Antigua and Barbuda.

Under the agreement, carriers designated by both countries are allowed to operate an unlimited and unrestricted number of passenger and cargo flights with full freedom of movement.

This agreement comes within the framework of linking the State of Qatar with air services agreements that open the way for the national carrier to expand its network of destinations to reach more global destinations.

Following the signing ceremony, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of transport, communications, civil aviation, and various air transport activities, and discussed ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Acting Director of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri.

