His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation Tuesday at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport on a state visit to the country.

Also at the reception were HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al- Abdullah al-Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan al-Rumaihi and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar Arman Issagaliyev.

