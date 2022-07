RIYADH - Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met in Riyadh on Friday with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



During the meeting, they discussed the progress of the work of the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee as well as opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

