Bahrain's markets are set for a major overhaul with plans for new ones, Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak has told MPs.

He unveiled a series of initiatives to rehabilitate and modernise central and popular markets across Bahrain, as well as plans to establish small commercial complexes to meet the needs of residents and visitors.

Responding to a question by MP Mohammed Al Rifai on markets, the minister underlined the government’s commitment to provide convenient and accessible commercial services in line with merchant requirements and the needs of local communities.

“All areas in Bahrain are already served by markets and complexes catering to basic needs,” said Mr Al Mubarak.

However, he highlighted future plans to build mini-commercial complexes featuring shops designed to serve local communities more effectively.

The minister detailed several ongoing and completed projects aimed at enhancing market infrastructure:

Riffa Central Market: Undergoing rehabilitation to improve facilities.

Muharraq Central Market: Established in partnership with the private sector.

Manama Central Market: The first phase of a comprehensive development plan has been completed, including upgrades to parking areas, drainage systems and electrical facilities. The second phase will see the construction of a market wall, further rehabilitation of car parks, and consideration of relocating the wholesale vegetable and fruit market to another site.

Future key market projects include:

East Hidd Central Fish Market: A property spanning 2,809 square metres has been allocated, and development plans are underway.

Sitra Central Market: An immediate plan involves relocating the market to a temporary site to maintain services. Long-term plans include establishing a permanent market with enhanced facilities and expanded parking.

Jidhafs Central Market: A new location is being developed for this market, with plans to offer it as an investment opportunity in partnership with the private sector.

Flea Market: The ministry is working with municipal councils to identify a suitable location and finalise project concepts to modernise the market.

Mr Al Mubarak also outlined plans to establish central markets in Bahrain’s new urban developments.

“A 10,008sqm property in Khalifa Town has been allocated for a central market, while land in East Hidd Town has been designated for a central fish market,” he said. “In Salman and East Sitra Towns, land use will be determined by the relevant authorities, and future market projects will be subject to feasibility studies and investment opportunities.”

Mr Al Mubarak pointed out that to enhance public safety and ensure efficient market operations, the ministry is collaborating with relevant authorities to establish regulations governing the use of central and popular markets.

“These regulations will address violations related to site use, as well as the occupation of sidewalks and passageways,” he explained.

“We are committed to fostering partnerships with the private sector and implementing development projects that meet the aspirations of Bahrain’s residents and visitors.”

