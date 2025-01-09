Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) and Dar Al Atta’a have solidified their commitment to community welfare by signing a new agreement to restore and maintain homes for low-income families across Oman.

The initiative, part of a decade-long collaboration, underscores the private sector’s role in fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of vulnerable communities.

The agreement was signed by Talal bin Saeed al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, and Honorable Maryam bint Issa al Zadjali, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a. This marks another milestone in their strategic partnership, which has successfully rehabilitated 230 homes across Oman since 2014, benefitting low-income families in various governorates.

The restoration program, funded with over RO 1.165 million, aligns with Omantel’s social responsibility strategy, emphasizing sustainable community development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Talal bin Saeed al Maamari highlighted the company’s commitment to purposeful social initiatives.

“For the past decade, Omantel has been financing impactful social projects, with home renovation being a cornerstone of our efforts. This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting society and advancing sustainable development in Oman,” he said.

Dar Al Atta’a, a leading charitable organization in Oman, has been instrumental in managing and supervising the restoration efforts.

Honorable Maryam bint Issa Al Zadjali praised the partnership, stating, “Omantel’s unwavering support has allowed us to transform the lives of 230 families over the past ten years.

This strategic collaboration sets a benchmark for partnerships between private institutions and charitable organizations. We look forward to continuing this impactful initiative to ensure safe housing for deserving families.”

She emphasized that the project not only addresses housing needs but also promotes sustainability. Dar Al Atta’a ensures the equitable distribution of maintenance projects across Oman, collaborates with local authorities, and awards tenders to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost local economic growth.

The initiative has had a far-reaching impact, enhancing living conditions for hundreds of families while supporting local businesses.

Omantel’s sustained commitment to community care demonstrates the transformative power of partnerships between the private and charitable sectors, creating a model for social responsibility in Oman.

As both organizations continue their efforts, the program symbolizes hope and stability for underprivileged families, furthering Oman’s vision for an inclusive and sustainable future.

