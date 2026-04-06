MUSCAT: Global air travel is expected to more than double by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This announcement was made in the Long Term Demand Projections (LTDP) report, which has been well-received by airlines and tourism destination management companies.

Investment in aviation infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in developing regions is crucial, as identified by the LTDP report. The forecast for 2050 presents an opportunity for Oman’s travel and tourism sector to grow sustainably and become a key player in the global aviation industry.

"The outlook for air travel is positive. People want to travel and, under all our modelled scenarios, the demand for flying is expected to more than double by mid-century. This is good news for global economic and social development because aviation growth will create opportunities, including jobs, around the world. Our Long-Term Demand report provides a strong foundation for long-term planning for governments, industry, and energy suppliers. It emphasises the need for policy frameworks that support key success factors such as efficient infrastructure development, market access facilitation, regulatory harmonisation, and an effective transition to clean energy,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General.

Under the mid-range scenario, demand is forecasted to reach 20.8 trillion revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) by 2050, based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1 per cent from the 9 trillion RPKs recorded in 2024.

Ahmed al Hinai, a travel and tourism expert, believes that the projections are realistic and beneficial for long-term planning. He stated that Middle East carriers are well-positioned to benefit from this prediction.

The report suggests that Asia Pacific and Africa will be the fastest-growing regions from 2024 to 2050, with compound annual growth rates of 3.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively. The pace of growth will vary across regions due to differences in demographics, market maturity, economic development and connectivity potential.

The different scenarios presented in the report are based on alternative models of long-term economic growth, populations, aviation fuel price trends, the global energy transition and air transport capacity development.

Sudeep Joseph, an airline expert representing Al Maha, emphasised that the prediction of air travel doubling by 2050 confirms a shift in global aviation towards the East and South. He believes that the GCC must evolve to meet the demands of this changing landscape.

The LTDP report highlights the growth potential of all regions through 2050, with Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East expected to be the main engines of growth. Asia Pacific is projected to have the strongest growth across all scenarios.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

