Muscat --- Theofficial price of Omani crude oil for June 2026 delivery settled today at $97.51per barrel.

The price of Omani crude recordeda decline of $4.40 compared to its level last Friday, which stood at $101.91per barrel.

It is worth noting that themonthly average price of Omani crude for April 2026 delivery reached $68.15 perbarrel, marking an increase of $5.98 compared to the average price for March2026 delivery.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).